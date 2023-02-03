Elderly man shoots himself dead

An elderly man allegedly committed suicide at his house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Thursday. Rescuers reached the property and took the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the deceased was identified as 60-year-old Riaz Ahmed. The Gulshan-e-Iqbal police said the man ended his life by shooting himself over unexplained reasons.
