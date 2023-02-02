Apca on strike in Mansehra for pay raise

MANSEHRA: Clerical staff of different public sector departments on Wednesday observed a complete pen-down strike against the highest-ever inflation in the country’s history.

“This is the first day of our strike and we would continue it for two more days as our families have been suffering the brunt of the inflation and the government is not ready to increase our salaries,” stated Mubashir Aftab Dilazak, the district president of All-Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca).

The clerical staff of public sector departments, except the police and judiciary, observed a complete pen-down strike the entire day.

“This is the first phase of our strike against inflation and if the government doesn’t increase our salaries in accordance with the prevailing price hike, we will stage a sit-in outside the Chief Minister House in Peshawar,” Mubashir said.

He said that owing to the current highest inflation in the country, almost all segments of society suffered adversely but the salaried class was the worst sufferer due to the government’s failure to keep prices under control.

The Apca president said that their strike would continue on Thursday and Friday across the province.

“We will also take to the streets and launch an agitation if our demands are not met,” he said.