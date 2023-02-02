Hazard in the hood

Many of the country’s poorer residential areas have become locations for industrial activity. This goes against laws and regulations prohibiting such activities in residential areas. This practice poses a great risk to the health and safety of the affected areas. For example, according to reports, 18 people recently died over a period of around three weeks due to a gas leak in the Keamari area of Karachi.

It is suspected that two factories operating in the area are responsible for the emission of the toxic gas among the residents. The state needs to enforce the prohibition of industrial activities in residential areas more strictly.

Iqra Ali Jan

Turbat