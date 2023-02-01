PTI Chairman Imran Khan. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad Tuesday decided to indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal hearing the criminal proceedings against the PTI chief, announced February 7 as the date of the indictment. The orders were issued by the judge after the PTI chief failed to appear before the court for Tuesday’s hearing despite his summoning.

At the outset of the hearing, the judge inquired Khan’s counsel Ali Bukhari about his client’s power of attorney. However, the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) lawyer contended before the court that the power of attorney cannot be submitted till Imran Khan appears in person, and urged the court to issue arrest warrants for the former prime minister.

Meanwhile, a banking court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan till February 15 in the prohibited funding case.

Imran’s counsel requested the court to allow his client to attend the hearing via video link citing his injuries.

The court, however, turned down the plea and ordered the deposed prime minister — who was removed from power last April — to ensure his in-person appearance in the next hearing.

The court also warned that Imran’s interim bail would be cancelled if he failed to appear in-person on February 15.