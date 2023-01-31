Toshakhana case: Islamabad court to indict Imran Khan on Feb 7

ISLAMABAD: A local court in the federal capital on Tuesday decided to indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the controversial Toshakhana case.
The former prime minister — is facing a scandal regarding the Toshakhana gifts for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices, which Khan denies — will be indicted on February 7.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
