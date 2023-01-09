Court grants a day's exemption to Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday granted an exemption to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from today's hearing in the Toshakhana case filed against him.

The court also served the former premier a notice, asking him to ensure his presence at the next hearing of the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) plea seeking criminal proceedings against him for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices.

On December 15, the court issued a notice to Khan on ECP's petition. The trial court took up the Toshakhana reference filed by the Election Commission against Khan for alleged corruption — which the former premier denies — on November 22.



As per the electoral body's order, the trial court in Islamabad sent a notice to the PTI chief in the trial opened against him in the Toshakhana reference.

Today's hearing

At the outset of the hearing, Khan's lawyer Ali Bukhari requested the court to grant the former premier an exemption from the hearing for today, citing medical issues as a reason behind his non-appearance in court.

At this, the court asked for a power of attorney on Khan’s behalf. “Have you attached a medical report?” the court questioned the PTI chief’s lawyer.

The court further said that no application has been submitted by Khan.

Bukhari, in response, said that he will ask for a medical report on WhatsApp.

Khan’s lawyer requested the court for a date for the Toshakhana reference against the PTI chairman. “It would be better if the court gives a date in February,” added the lawyer.

Meanwhile, the ECP lawyer said that Khan cannot get bail until he presents himself before the court. He further requested to issue arrest warrants for the former premier if he doesn’t appear before the court.

The court remarked that it will look into this matter and asked the ECP to provide certified copies of the case.

The court accepted the request for exemption of Khan and served him a notice to appear at the next hearing while adjourning the proceedings till January 31.