Monday December 12, 2022
National

Islamabad court reserves verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

District and sessions court judge Zafar Iqbal heads hearing on ECP's plea in Toshakhana case

By Arfa Feroz Zake
December 12, 2022
PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram
A district and sessions court on Monday reserved its verdict on a plea filed by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.