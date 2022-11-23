PTI chief Imran Khan. PID

ISLAMABAD: A District and Sessions Court Tuesday recorded a district election commissioner’s statement in the Toshakhana reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and adjourned the hearing until December 8.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case and District Election Commissioner Waqas Malik recorded his statement. The proceedings were initiated on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) complaint after the electoral watchdog found him guilty of false statements and incorrect declaration in his election papers. The district election commissioner said he had been authorised to pursue the case. He said Members of the National Assembly submitted their returns to the ECP annually. “Imran, too, submitted his returns from 2018 to 2021,” he added. He said that Section 190 of the Election Act should be read with Sections 167 and 173 to authorise the operation, which related to Imran Khan’s corrupt practices.

The court inquired whether the District Election Commissioner was not recording the statement due to any pressure. The lawyer said no, his client was recording his statement with consent. Subsequently, hearing of the case was adjourned until December 8.