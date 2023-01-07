Election Commission of Pakistan. — ECP website

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday issued a notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan to explain on January 11 his position in person or through a lawyer on holding the top post of his party despite having been disqualified (in the Toshakhana case) for making false statements and declaration.

The commission had disqualified Imran from his Mianwali seat of the National Assembly in October last in the widely-reported and discussed Toshakhana case.

The notice explains that the commission conducted hearing on December 20, 2022, whereby the order was passed that “after hearing the applicant, we have observed that the respondent, Imran Khan Niazi, is holding the position as PTI chairman despite having been disqualified/de-seated from NA-95, Mianwali-I in the order passed on October 21, 2022, by the commission on account of making false statements and declaration about his assets and liabilities.

“It is further observed by the commission that pursuant to the pronouncement of the august Supreme Court of Pakistan reported as PLD 2017 SC692, he being a disqualified person cannot hold the post as chairman of a political party, i.e. the PTI. The respondent be put on notice to explain his position on 11.01.2023. You (Imran Khan), therefore, is required to appear in person or through a counsel before the election commission on January 11, 2023, at 10:00 am to explain your position,” the notice says.