ECP delists case for a day on Imran’s removal as PTI chief

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday delisted the case fixed for hearing on January 10 for the removal of Imran Khan as Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, following his disqualification in the Toshakhana case. As per the cause list issued by the ECP, the commission will now hold a hearing on January 11. Notice has been issued to PTI chief election commissioner Jamal Akbar Ansari as well as the applicant Advocate Muhammad Afaq.

However, the PTI chairman has challenged the Election Commission’s notice in the Lahore High Court.

Another matter fixed for January 11 is the Election Commission’s amendment in Rule 58, making it mandatory that a polling agent should be a voter of respective constituency.

The ECP had issued a notification last month about the change in Rule 58 of the Elections Act 2017, using its powers under Section 239 of the Elections Act, 2017 (Act No. XXXIII of 2017). The notification said that the polling agent must be a voter of the respective constituency.

“The Election Commission is pleased to make following amendments in the Election Rules, 2017, namely – In the Election Rules, 2017 – (a) In Rule 58, the following proviso shall be inserted namely; ‘Provided that the polling agent or agents so appointed under Section 77 shall be the voter of the constituency’,” the notification said.