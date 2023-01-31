AJK president urges Kashmiris to expose India’s HR violations in IIOJ&K

MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has urged the Kashmiris and the Pakistanis settled in the US to play their due role to highlight the plight of Kashmiris and expose brutalities being committed by the Indian occupation forces against the Kashmiris.

He expressed these views while addressing a function in Brooklyn, New York on Monday. Chaired by Qazi Mushtaq, the function was attended and addressed by former Member Kashmir Council Sardar Sawar Khan, Syed Aftab Shah, Chaudhry Sarwar, Raja Taj, Raja Razzaq, Chaudhry Rashid and others.

Referring to the critical situation Kashmiris in the Indian-occupied territory were going through, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that it was the responsibility of Kashmiris living in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and around the world to express solidarity with their brethren and draw the attention of the international community towards wanton killings and violation of human rights by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

He said that Kashmir Day would be observed in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and all across the globe with a renewed pledge to express solidarity with Kashmiris facing barbarism and brutalities in the occupied Kashmir."

The solidarity day will be observed to send a strong message across the border that the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle would continue till they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from the oppressive Indian occupation.

The president said that he would lead a solidarity rally being held in London on 5th February. "Similarly, solidarity rallies would be held in New York and other important cities of the world", he said. Other speakers on the occasion, appreciated President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry for his efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue globally.