Sohail Sukhera appointed DIG Investigation

LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued a notification of appointing DIG Sohail Akhtar Sukhera to the post of DIG Investigation, Lahore. He was earlier serving as DIG Telecommunication and Transport.
Sohail Akhtar Sukhera joined Pakistan Police Service as ASP in 2001, he belongs to 28th Common of Pakistan Police Service. During his professional career, Sohail Akhtar Sukhera has served as DIG Operations Punjab, DIG PHP, DIG VVIP Security and DIG Training Punjab. He was also posted as SSP Internal Accountability Division Lahore, Operations Lahore and Central Police Office as AIG Logistics and AIG Admin and Security; also held duties in National Highway and Motorway Police and CTD. Apart from Lahore, Sohail Sukhera held various posts in Toba Tek Singh, Sialkot, Islamabad, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan.
