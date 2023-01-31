Customs seizes Rs18m smuggled liquor

Personnel of the Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) of the Collectorate Customs Enforcement Karachi on Sunday seized smuggled foreign liquor worth millions of rupees.

Syed Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the customs, said the personnel intercepted a car on the Super Highway on a tip-off and found five cartons of foreign liquor. Two men were taken into police custody.

The arrested men were interrogated and on the information provided by them, a raid was carried out in Maymar Society on the Super Highway and 1,245 more bottles of liquor were recovered. The liquor is estimated to be worth Rs18 million.

Separately, Sindh Rangers and police in a joint intelligence-based raid arrested two suspects involved in more than 150 cases of street crime. The spokesman for the paramilitary force said Wajid Ali and Bilal confessed to their involvement in more than 150 cases of robbery and street crime in different parts of the city. The motorcycle that they used for all the street crimes was recovered from their possession.

They told the police that they had snatched over 150 mobile phones, Rs100,000 and various motorcycles. They were also involved in a robbery in Site Town and the video of the robbery went viral on social media in which the faces of both the suspects could be seen clearly. The suspects have been handed over to the police for further legal action, while raids are being conducted to arrest their companions.