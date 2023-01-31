Held hostage

It is often said that Pakistan is rich in resources but poor in management. We can afford to import luxury vehicles but not food, medicines and fuel. We are a textbook case of an elitist economy where a select few are awash in luxuries while the majority drowns in deprivation.

There is an urgent need to rediscover our roots. This was a country founded on the principles of equality and justice, which is now being held for ransom by robber-barons and venal so-called public servants

Sajid Ali Naich

Khairpur