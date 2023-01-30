Muqam says economic crisis gift of PTI govt

MINGORA: Advisor to Prime Minister on Public and Political Affairs Amir Muqam on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had not initiated any mega project despite the long nine and a half years rule in the province.

“Imran Khan was also proved an incapable prime minister and filled his own coffers during his government,” he said while speaking to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers at his Sangota residence here.

He said that the prevailing economic and political crises were due to the flawed policies of the PTI previous government, which brought the country to the verge of bankruptcy.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was striving hard to steer the country out of the economic crisis and the day was not far off that Pakistan would be back on the track to development and prosperity.

Amir Muqam said that party chief Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would soon come to Pakistan, urging the workers to be ready for the elections.

He said that he had launched work on various projects, including provision of natural gas and electricity in the province and Swat as well.