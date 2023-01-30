Sports tourism conference concludes

Islamabad: The second Winter Sports Tourism Conference concluded here on Sunday in Islamabad. The stakeholders including federal/provincial/regional governments and actors from the sports tourism industry attended the conference. The purpose of the conference was to highlight the importance of winter sports tourism among the masses and to allure service providers to improve the service quality for such tourists.

Abu Zafar Sadiq, President Alpine Club of Pakistan introduced the concept of sports tourism. He after taken into account brief historical development reflecting the introduction of National Snow Hikes a decade ago by Alpine Club of Pakistan appreciated the role of Winter Sports Federation. He stressed the need to build synergies among the stakeholders and strategies for long term sustainability and attract for foreign tourists in winter.

The representatives of PTDC Mr. Mukhtar Rana, PSB Shahid Islam and Aqib Awan AJK Sports Departments highlighted their role in the promotion and development of winter sports tourism in the country. Dr. Prof. Salahuddin from MY University stressed the need of engaging youth in healthy activities like Winter Sports Tourism arguing that it is the only source to challenise the potential of youth towards a healthy society and keep them away from drugs, intolerance, gadgets, etc.