CITY PULSE

18th Emerging Talent
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by graduates from art institutions across Pakistan. Titled ‘18th Emerging Talent’, the show will run at the gallery until February 16. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
Hortus Nocte
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by David Alesworth. Titled ‘Hortus Nocte: The Dark Garden’, the show will run at the gallery until February 2. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Over and Above the Meadows
Mainframe the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mian Athar of the Punjab School. Titled ‘Over and Above the Meadows’, the show will run at the gallery from January 31 to February 7. Contact 021-35824455 for more information.
Avian Humanoids
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Farrukh Shahab. Titled ‘Avian Humanoids’, the show will run at the gallery from February 2 to February 6. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
