Season to give

We have a duty, as human beings, to help others in need and even the smallest gestures can go a long way. This winter has been particularly harsh. It is bitingly cold and even those lucky enough to have a proper house or apartment are feeling the sting, due to the lack of gas.

In such times, handing out a single jacket, sweater or blanket to the poor and homeless will not cost us much and can mean the difference between life and death for those less fortunate.

Naheed Hassan

Islamabad