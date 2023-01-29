Scholarship for young labour leader

LAHORE : Pakistani youngest labour leader graduated from Cornell University ILR Labour Institute USA, Saad Muhammad, Deputy General Secretary, Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF), got scholarship to be part of one-year programme funded by the American Centre for International Solidarity.

The Cornell University ILR Labour Institute USA started first time a one-year course for master in Global Labour Leadership.

The young leader successfully completed his course and was awarded with a Cornell University official badge. Saad is seen advocating for worker’s rights globally and his qualification will help PWF explore more innovative and productive way to grow Pakistan Workers Federation and the trade union movement as a whole in Pakistan.