Billboards installed at tourist attractions

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has installed billboards at famous tourist attractions for guidance and facilitation of visitors.

According to a press release, billboards have been installed on roads of Chakdara, Timergara, Khazana Bypass, Lower Dir, Panah Kot in Chitral road Dir Upper, Swat, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Miandam picnic spot, Shangla Top, Gabeen Jabba, Nathiagali, Thandiani Road in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Naran, and Kaghan. These have mentioned the helpline number 1422 for assistance of visitors. Visitors can easily acquire information related to weather, famous tourist places, traffic and the emergency centre of the KPCTA. The boards have been installed for the first time and depict the commitment and professional approach adopted by the KPCTA to guide visitors and promote the tourism sector of KP province.