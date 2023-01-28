Ajax sack coach Schreuder

AMSTERDAM: Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday took the “painful but necessary decision” to sack coach Alfred Schreuder after a 1-1 home draw with relegation-threatened Volendam in the Dutch league.

The result left the defending champions in fifth place in the table, seven points behind leaders and bitter rivals Feyenoord.

“This is a painful decision, but it’s necessary. Regardless of the good start to the season, we lost a lot of unnecessary points,” Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar told the club’s website.