FBR chairman asked to solve business community’s problems

PESHAWAR: A delegation, led by President of the Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, met Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmed here at Peshawar Customs House on Friday.

Kazmi informed the FBR chairman about the difficulties encountered by traders while clearing goods through Pakistan Single Window System (PSW) and other departments such as Animal Quarantine Department (AQD) and Plant Protection Department at the Torkham, Kharlachi, Ghulam Khan, and Angor Adda border crossings with Afghanistan.

Kazmi applauded the creation of an international grade port in Torkham, but claimed that the project’s unnecessary delay had exacerbated the plight of traders.

He said that the project will be completed as soon as possible through local employment to benefit shopkeepers and local residents. Barter trade with Afghanistan and Iran was also discussed.

Meanwhile, FBR Chairman Asim Ahmed said that while revenue has fallen in the country as a result of reduction in imports, they were trying to achieve the annual target of Rs7.740 trillion.

The FBR chairman was

speaking at a ceremony to mark World Customs Day at the Customs Collectorate. On the occasion, Chief Collector Customs KP Muhammad Saleem, DG Customs Intelligence Faiz Ahmed, Collector Enforcement Moeen, Collector Appraisement Ashfaq Ahmed, FC officials and representatives from various embassies were also present.

Asim said that many countries had made progress through automation and data sharing. He said that the government had recently reduced the limit of shifting of US dollars from 10,000 to 5,000.

n