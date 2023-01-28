UVAS workshop on farming system

LAHORE:The UVAS Institute of Continuing Education and Extension (ICE&E) organised the first Extension Leadership Development workshop at its Ravi Campus, Pattoki on Friday.

The workshop was aimed at the capacity building of participants on the whole farming system, rural development, extension approaches and various innovative teaching tools and communication skills.

Director ICE&E Dr Hassan Mahmood Warraich chaired the inaugural session of the workshop while 25 faculty members from Livestock Assistant Diploma (LAD) affiliated institutes from Layyah, Jhang, and Pattoki and students were present. Dr Hassan Mahmood Warraich said that a multidisciplinary approach in the extension education was the only way to improve farmer livelihood and their profitability.