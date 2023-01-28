From the brink

Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has claimed that he and his colleagues played a critical role in averting a possible nuclear conflict between Pakistan and India back in February 2019.

If these claims are true, there are two lessons to learn from this development. First, we should be thankful to the US for averting a possible nuclear war between the two states. Second, India and Pakistan should develop a round-the-clock ‘nuclear hotline’ so that we get no repeats of this potentially apocalyptic scenario.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore