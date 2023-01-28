Sustainable practices

To protect the environment, we must be more conscious of our individual impact on the environment and adopt more sustainable and eco-friendly habits. However, with the convenience of modern technology and consumerism, many individuals are turning a blind eye to the impact of their actions on the planet. From plastic pollution to deforestation, human actions are causing irreparable damage to the earth.
To address this issue, governments and organizations can implement policies that promote sustainable living. This can include regulations on pollution and resource extraction, incentives for renewable energy, and education campaigns on the importance of conservation. Additionally, individuals can make a difference by reducing their carbon footprint through simple actions such as recycling, using public transportation, and reducing meat consumption. By working together, we can create a more sustainable future for generations to come.
Mujtaba Shahid
Islamabad
In November of last year, the government announced it would be adding 13 new metro routes in Islamabad. This is a good...
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has claimed that he and his colleagues played a critical role in averting a...
Our country depends heavily on Balochistan for its natural gas supplies, and yet, the people of this province are the...
Local communities in Gilgit-Baltistan have not been included in decision-making for projects that affect them. In...
In Sindh, the educational system has been in terminal decline for decades. The curriculum needs to be revised and...
The depreciation of the rupee could be converted into an opportunity if our finance ministry can play its cards right....
Comments