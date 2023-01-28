Sustainable practices

To protect the environment, we must be more conscious of our individual impact on the environment and adopt more sustainable and eco-friendly habits. However, with the convenience of modern technology and consumerism, many individuals are turning a blind eye to the impact of their actions on the planet. From plastic pollution to deforestation, human actions are causing irreparable damage to the earth.

To address this issue, governments and organizations can implement policies that promote sustainable living. This can include regulations on pollution and resource extraction, incentives for renewable energy, and education campaigns on the importance of conservation. Additionally, individuals can make a difference by reducing their carbon footprint through simple actions such as recycling, using public transportation, and reducing meat consumption. By working together, we can create a more sustainable future for generations to come.

Mujtaba Shahid

Islamabad