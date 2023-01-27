MDA establishes digitalised Commercialisation One Window Cell

MULTAN: The Multan Development Authority has established the first digitilised Commercialisation One Window Cell.
Talking to journalists, MDA Director General Qaisar Saleem said that the commercialisation of single window sales was completely made on an IT base. He told that the One Window Commercialisation Centre had a modern sitting area to facilitate the visitors and tea and coffee would be provided to all the visitors.
The commercialisation software had been linked with the DLR to make it more effective, he added. All online record had been stored on the MDA’s server as well as online cloud for security purposes, he informed.
He said that the commercialisation requests would be received at the e-service counter after challan was deposited.
After more than one month, the urban citizen would be allowed to construct as per map in keeping with the MDA by-laws without waiting, he added.
