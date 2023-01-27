Action taken to recover sales tax

PESHAWAR: The mobile squad of the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday recovered sales tax in action.
According to a press release, the squad intercepted vehicles in Sarband carrying stocks from the merged areas to the settled districts against which sales tax liabilities were not paid off.
The law bars the business entities of the non-tariff area from selling items outside the non-tariff area. As many as eight vehicles carrying goods were seized.
The vehicles were carrying different goods including mattresses, paper, board material, and plastic buckets. Six vehicles were released after payment of due sales tax while two others remained impounded.
