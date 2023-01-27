Disaster Management Information System activated

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa activated the Disaster Management Information System here on Thursday.
The system has been developed with the cooperation of the International Rescue Committee (IRC). It is expected to help report the losses caused by natural calamities in a timely manner and will ensure the immediate provision of aid to the victims.
PDMA Director General Sharif Hussain and IRC Country Director Shabnam Baloch inaugurated the
system under the Revamping of Provincial Emergency Operation Centre Project.
A two-day training workshop was organized for the relevant district administration staff of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Peshawar to make them aware of the system.
The PDMA chief, Muhammad Rehman, Hajra Sami, the IRC country director, senior management of IRC, staff of divisional control rooms established by the PDMA at the
district level and officials of all the districts attended the training.
The objective was to train the staff in the use of the system and effectively respond to the victims in times of crisis and natural disasters.
Addressing the participants, the PDMA director general said that concrete measures and better strategies are indispensable to reduce the rate of losses caused by natural disasters.
He hoped the system will not only facilitate communication with the relevant institutions but also help the activity in compensating for the losses in time. Certificates were distributed to the participants in the end.
