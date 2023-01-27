PPP worker’s target killing FIR registered

Police on Thursday registered a case about the killing of a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) worker in a locality of the Korangi district.
The case was registered against unidentified suspects on the complaint of the victim’s brother, namely Nadeem, at the Awami Colony police station. He said that his brother, Rashid Imam Deen, 45, was sitting outside his house on Wednesday when two armed men shot him to death. He sold and bought land in Ilyas Goth. The complainant said his brother Rashid was a PPP worker, and two other brothers who were associated with the Muhajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi had also been killed in the past.
The Procurement Committee Hydrants Cell of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board completed the first phase of the...
A machine operator was injured and a motorcycle damaged after the shuttering of an under-constriction bridge in Nusrat...
The Directorate of Inspection & Registration of Private Institutions Sindh on Thursday told private school owners to...
Rangers and police in a joint operation on Thursday arrested a woman allegedly involved in drug peddling.According to...
An anti-terrorism court on Thursday granted bail to PTI leader Amjad Afridi and his two brothers arrested for...
A court indicted on Thursday Syeda Dania Shah, widow of the late televangelist and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain,...
Comments