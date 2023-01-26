 
Thursday January 26, 2023
National

Four people killed in exchange of fire

By Our Correspondent
January 26, 2023

PESHAWAR: Four people were killed and two others were wounded in an exchange of fire between two rival groups in Sheikh Muhammadi village in the limits of the Badaber Police Station here on Wednesday. A police official said Tehsinullah, Jan Amin, Kifayat and Sahib Khan were killed in the clash over money dispute.

