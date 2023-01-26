Fog causes disruption

LAHORE: Several cities of Punjab stood enveloped in dense fog on night between Tuesday and Wednesday bringing the normal life to stand still.

The traffic on motorways also witnessed disruption. Road traffic was badly affected. As per a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M2 from Lahore to Hiran Minar Lahore, Multan Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Nankana and Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sambrial have been closed for all kinds of traffic. Drivers should to use GT Road for travelling besides driving slowly and switching on fog lights. The people have been requested to stay home besides avoiding unnecessary travelling.