Ban on appointments imposed

LAHORE: In accordance with the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan, the Local Government Department Punjab has imposed a ban on appointments, transfers, funding of development projects and recruitment throughout the province.
In this regard, Local Government Secretary Syed Mubasher Hussain has issued written instructions to his subordinate officers, attached departments and bodies such as DG Local Government, Secretary Local Government Board, DG Walled City, Lahore Waste Management Company, Shehr-i-Khamoshan Authority, Cattle markets and all administrators. They are directed to ensure compliance of these instructions in true letter and spirit immediately.
