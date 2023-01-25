1973 Constitution to be taught in schools

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to teach the Constitution of Pakistan in schools, the Head of the Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit, Salman Sufi, has announced.

Taking to Twitter, Sufi penned that the Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain will officially launch the initiative on 23rd March – Pakistan Day. The initiative will be launched in Islamabad initially, reported local media.

Sufi added that this initiative has been taken on the directions of PM Shehbaz Sharif. He also asserted, “To demand your rights, it’s important to know your rights.” Responding to the development, PPP Senator Sehar Kamran revealed that she strived hard to make the Constitution and Civic Education mandatory part of the curriculum.

Sehar added that she introduced the bill “Civic Education Commission Act 2018” in Parliament. The law stipulates that schools must teach Constitution and Civic Education to students.

Teaching the Constitution to schoolchildren will help them understand the principles and values that guide the nation, as well as their rights and responsibilities as citizens. It will also help them in developing critical thinking skills, and an appreciation for the democratic process.