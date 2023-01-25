Upcoming elections in KP: PMLN, QWP discuss possible seat adjustment in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Tuesday invited the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) for electoral alliance and seat adjustment in the upcoming by-elections being held after the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chief Minister Mahmood Khan dissolved the provincial assembly earlier this month.

The PMLN delegation led by the federal parliamentary secretary for interior and MNA Muhammad Sajjad Awan visited the residence of QWP’s leader and former provincial minister, Abrar Hussain Tanoli, and invited him for formal talks on seat adjustment. The meeting, which lasted many hours, discussed the modalities under which both parties could join hands to ensure that their aspirants could secure provincial assembly seats and defeat the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf aspirants.

The meeting was also attended among others by the Prime Minister’s advisor Sardar Shahjehan Yousuf, tehsil nazim Mansehra Sheikh Muhammad Shafee and Muohammad Safeer, the son of Abrar Hussain Tanoli.

Both sides confirmed the meeting but didn’t share details of the future alliance or seat adjustment, saying it would be premature to say anything about development. “We would hold a press conference jointly if we go into an electrical alliance as we want to ditch the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in by-elections,” a PMLN leader said.

Sources privy to the development said the PMLN also offered its support and backing to Tanoli in the by-elections if he withdraws his son, Safeer Tanoli from PK-35 in support of the former’s aspirant. The PMLN also sought the QWP support for its aspirants in the presiding officers elections, once the Peshawar High Court lifts the statuesque on it.