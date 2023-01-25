Member of thief gang held

Islamabad: Bhara Kahu police have arrested a wanted member of a criminal gang involved in theft activities and recovered stolen valuables from his possession, a police spokesman said.
Police team also recovered stolen valuables from his possession. Case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. Senior police officials appreciated the performance
of the police team and further directed the police teams to intensify efforts against the criminals involved in criminal activities.
