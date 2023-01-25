Price control steps, flour availability reviewed

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Aamir Jan reviewed the price control measures and availability of subsidised flour in the division during a meeting at his office here on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting, the commissioner directed the district officers to ensure 100 percent grinding of wheat given to flour mills, saying that all deputy commissioners should carry out a comprehensive inspections to expose hoarding of flour and wheat.

He further said that trucks should be sent according to the needs of the area for delivery of subsidised flour. The commissioner directed the authorities concerned to continue crackdown on public and private bus stations for loading and unloading of subsidised flour. From where the complaint was received, Assistant Commissioner concerned would take immediate action, he said.

The meeting was briefed that supply of flour were also being ensured through 2,800 shops and 208 trucks, while the availability of flour in the division and prices of commodities were satisfactory.