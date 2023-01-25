According to the World Bank, only 4.8 per cent of our country’s total surface area is covered by forests. Deforestation is one of the major contributors to climate change and all the disasters that it brings.

The government needs to make people aware that when forests are cleared to build new homes, we will lose as many, if not more, homes to floods and other catastrophes. We must pass laws limiting deforestation and look for more sustainable ways to cope with our growing urbanization.

Warda Anees

Islamabad