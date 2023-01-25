According to the World Bank, only 4.8 per cent of our country’s total surface area is covered by forests. Deforestation is one of the major contributors to climate change and all the disasters that it brings.
The government needs to make people aware that when forests are cleared to build new homes, we will lose as many, if not more, homes to floods and other catastrophes. We must pass laws limiting deforestation and look for more sustainable ways to cope with our growing urbanization.
Warda Anees
Islamabad
I am writing to express my concern about the issue of domestic violence in Pakistan. This is a serious problem that...
The trio of Miftah Ismail, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar are being touted as a more sensible...
I am writing to express my concern about the state of law and order in Pakistan. Despite the efforts of the government...
The blackout we witnessed on January 23 was particularly bad, even by Pakistan’s lofty standards. These blackouts...
On January 23, Pakistan was plunged into darkness for at least 13 hours. According to reports, the root cause of the...
The water crisis in our country and the world has reached frightening proportions. Access to clean and safe water is a...
Comments