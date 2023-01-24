Bara Press Club office-bearers sworn in

BARA: The office-bearers of the Bara Press Club took oath here on Monday. Al-Sayed Star Marketing chief executive Sher Ali Khan Afridi administered oath to the office-bearers. Political workers, traders, representatives of the local governments and tribal elders attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Bara Press Club President Munir Khan Afridi said tribal journalists rendered matchless sacrifices in the line of duty. He said that the tribal journalists had been facing a host of problems, adding that the former provincial government did not announce any special grant for the tribal press clubs. He added about 15 tribal journalists, including Nasrullah Afridi and Mehboob Shah, were martyred in acts of subversion.

Sher Ali Afridi said the journalists were playing a key role in highlighting the problems of the society. He asked the government to solve their problems. The newly-elected office-bearers of Bara Press Club included its President Munir Khan Afridi, Vice-President Saeedullah Afridi, General Secretary Zakirullah Afridi, Finance Secretary Jehanzeb Afridi and executive member Shah Nawaz Afridi.