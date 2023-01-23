LAHORE:With a view to raising awareness about the developments and opportunities in the chemical sector, Pakistan Chemical Forum (PCF) is organising a three-day Pakistan's largest and number one chemical expo cum Conference “Pakchem 2023” at Expo Centre.

With the theme of creating new bonds, domestic and international chemical manufacturers and related stakeholders, including traders, technology providers, equipment suppliers and logistic partners, and others shall be exhibiting their products and services in this Expo, which is envisaged to boost business networking and collaboration efforts that may convert into new business avenues.

There will be over 30 sessions on different topics in which local and international experts of the sector would present their papers and views on issues concerning chemical and allied sectors. They will also share the current trends, strategies & opportunities within the chemical industry.