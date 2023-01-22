Jemima Khan. Photo provided by author

LONDON: Jemima Khan has said that she needs no politics in her life and avoids discussing and taking part in political matters to stay away from political fights.

The British socialite and director and writer of the romantic comedy 'What’s Love Got To Do With It' shared this in an interview with Geo News here.

“I need politics out of my life,” said Jemima Khan on a lighter note before the interview recording began.

“No politics”, she set rules for the interview on Geo News, which discusses Jemima’s What’s Love Got To Do With it in detail.

In the same interview, Jemima speaks emotionally about Pakistan and the ten years she spent in Pakistan as the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Jemima also told Geo News that she deliberately stays out of political matters to keep herself away from controversies that come attached with politics.

Jemima Khan has written What’s Love Got to Do with It, which is a 2022 British romantic comedy-drama film directed by Shekhar Kapur. The film stars Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Sajal Aly, Oliver Chris, Asim Chaudhry, and Jeff Mirza.

Two weeks ago, Jemima Khan and her brother Ben Goldsmith managed to raise over £150,000 for Pakistan flood victims in support of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund’s (UNICEF) Pakistan Floods Appeal and Pakistan Environment Trust.

The siblings hosted a charity dinner in central London last night with over 100 high-profile leading Pakistani and Indian personalities in attendance.

The guests who attended the dinner also included the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, novelist Fatima Bhutto, British presenters, Noreen Khan and Sam Naz, Overseas Investment Adviser for Pakistan, Zeeshan Shah and former UK High Commissioner to Pakistan, Adam Thomson. As a UNICEF ambassador, Jemima said she was helping to raise vital funds to support the children and families affected by this catastrophe.

“The Pakistan Environment Trust, founded by my brother Ben, is working to combat climate change in a country that faces some of the most challenging effects of the global environmental crisis,” she added.

“What these two great causes need more than ever is financial support, so Ben and I are pleased to be able to raise awareness and much-needed funds for the people of Pakistan.”