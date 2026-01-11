Samsung Galaxy may add iPhone-like Calling Card feature

Google is set to revamp Android Calling Cards to eliminate a significant shortcoming in the service, thus introducing Android Calling Cards similar to Apple’s iPhone Contact Posters. This service rollout comes through the use of the Google Phone application, which is used on Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Calling cards allow users to personalise the appearance of incoming calls using pictures, colours, and fonts. Earlier, the functionality had only worked one way. Users could personalise how other people were shown on their mobile devices but could not personalise the appearance of their calling card during a call.

According to the Android Authority, Google has rolled out a new feature in the Google Phone app’s beta version. This feature is named My Calling Card and will enable the creation of a personal calling card that will appear when making calls to those who have not personalised their contact information.

However, Samsung smartphones use the Google Phone app; the update has also been planned for Samsung Galaxy Calling Cards.

How My Calling Card Works on Android?

This feature will work in a similar way to how it does for Apple users. The users will be able to open Phone by Google, go to Settings, tap Calling Cards, and create their own card. The setup allows users to choose a photo, customise fonts and colours, preview the design, and decide whether it is visible to contacts only or everyone.

If the recipient has already edited the caller’s Calling Card on their phone, that version will take priority.