January 20, 2023
Jemima’s declaration about Imran’s alleged daughter produced in IHC

Declaration of Jemima Khan about Tyrian White produced in court

By News Desk
January 20, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday heard the case of Imran Khan’s disqualification for not disclosing his alleged daughter in the nomination papers, local media reported.

The petitioner also produced the declaration of Jemima Khan about Tyrian White. Jemima Khan gave the declaration about Tyrian White on November 18, 2004.

Jemima had denied the guardianship of Tyrian White in the declaration.

