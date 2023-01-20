Jemima’s declaration about Imran’s alleged daughter produced in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday heard the case of Imran Khan’s disqualification for not disclosing his alleged daughter in the nomination papers, local media reported.

The petitioner also produced the declaration of Jemima Khan about Tyrian White. Jemima Khan gave the declaration about Tyrian White on November 18, 2004.

Jemima had denied the guardianship of Tyrian White in the declaration.