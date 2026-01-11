Briton Smith stops Matias in five to win the WBC title

Dalton Smith secured the WBC super-lightweight world title by knocking out Subriel Matias in the fifth round in New York.

At Brooklyn's Barclays Center, Smith went toe-to-toe with the heavy-handed Puerto Rican before dropping him with a perfectly-timed overhand punch to end the contest.

Matias was left outstretched on the canvas; although he beat the count, he swayed back to his feet, prompting the referee to call off the fight.

The 28-year-old Smith said, “Listen, it’s the first time in my career and I’ve been the underdog and the first time I’ve fought a monster.”

“I didn't really stick to the tactic tonight. I played him at his own game. I knew I’d get to him.” he further added.

Following a scrappy third, Smith remarkably and impulsively chose to go toe-to-toe with the champion.

Boasting 22 knockouts in 23 wins, Matias entered the ring with unyielding drive and legendary heavy hands.

During fight week, Smith spoke of his desire to emulate the legendary Ricky Hatton by building a fanbase willing to follow him to the US; international triumph will surely have won him plenty of new admirers.

The victory at the Barclays Center marks a pivotal moment for Dalton Smith, who successfully transitioned from a domestic treasure to an elite world champion.