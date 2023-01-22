Tunisia detains anti-president MP

TUNIS: Plainclothes security officers in Tunisia detained a prominent critic of President Kais Saied in the early hours of Saturday after a military court ruling, his lawyer told AFP.

Seifeddine Makhlouf had been found guilty of insulting police during a standoff at Tunis airport in March 2021.

Makhlouf, head of Islamist nationalist party Al-Karama, shouted “down with the coup” and “long live Tunisia” before being bundled into a car, according to a Facebook video posted by the lawyer.