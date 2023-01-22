Social Champ launches new tool

LAHORE: A Pakistani SaaS (software as a service) startup Social Champ has launched a disruptive tool ‘Yourchamp’ that offers a one-stop solution to bring together cumulative reach from all social media accounts, a statement said on Saturday.
The tool would display users’ social presence, account where they are most active, their highest following, niche, and other social profiles.
Speaking on the launch, Social Champ founder Sameer Ahmed stated that the tool would be disruptive for martechs, media agencies, and social media managers.
Using YourChamp, users can also connect their social media accounts to their e-commerce store links and also link their Spotify playlists for the world to share. Apart from that, the platform supports the leaderboard concept, which means that their fans and followers can upvote to establish them as an authority in the niche.
