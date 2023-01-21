UAE businessmen keen to invest in education, sports, culture

By Muhammad Saleh Zaafir

ISLAMABAD: The UAE business community has expressed desire to collaborate with Pakistan in education, sports, culture, and architecture.

The sentiments transpired in a meeting between Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, with Chairman Ras Al-Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ali Musabbeh Al-Nuaimi at the chamber headquarters. They discussed investment opportunities offered by Pakistan in energy, hospitality, tourism, IT and manufacturing sectors.

The visiting envoy appreciated Ras Al Khaimah Chamber’s role in the economic development of the UAE and invited the chamber members to visit Pakistan and explore the immense economic opportunities there.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance the partnership and increase trade exchange, reinforcing the relations between the business communities in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and their counterparts

in Pakistan through organizing joint events and exhibitions that bring together the businessmen to explore various business opportunities and to reinforce the investors’ cooperation and partnerships.

Al Nuaimi highlighted the range of services provided by the chamber to its members, in addition to the innovative initiatives launched by Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce to support the economic sector.

He noted that the chamber was fully prepared to intensify the efforts that will reinforce the bilateral trade and investment relations to serve the business environment for the two sides, Emirates News Agency reported.

He welcomed Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

and the accompanied delegation and wished him success in his mission which would contribute towards enhancing ties between Pakistan and the UAE.