Ruda holds public hearing

LAHORE:Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) Thursday conducted a public hearing as per Environment Impact Assessment (EIA)/Initial Environment Examination (IEE) regulations of the industrial zone.

The hearing was conducted for the formal environmental approval to develop Industrial Estates and Industrial Zone after submission of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), said a press release issued by Ruda. Ruda was developing the infrastructure for present and future industries to enhance the investment opportunities for both the local and foreign investors. It said this also included the public facilities for the labour and workers.

The public hearing was attended by all stakeholders from the Industrial Area Phase-1 and the owners of industries gave their suggestions to accentuate further the environmental impact. The representative of Nespak gave a presentation, explaining the impact, procedures and measures for achieving the good practices in the realm of emission control, waste water treatment, effluents, solid waste, metal/material residue and a host of related aspects for the better environment.