Residents protest delay in roads construction

NOWSHERA: The residents of Rashakai blocked the Nowshera-Mardan road at Sherin Kotay point for vehicular traffic to protest the delay in construction of roads in their area.

The protesting residents, led by local Chairman Nabi Gul and others, said that the contractor of National highway Authority had received the payment in advance for the contract of road construction in their area but he was yet to complete work despite passage of a long time.

Speaking on the occasion, Nabi Gul and others said that construction work on the Nowshera-Mardan road was started several months ago but it was going with a snail that had become a nuisance for the residents of Rashakai and adjoining areas.

They said that the contractor had now stopped construction work on the road due to which the local residents gave a two-day deadline to resume work but he did not budge.

The speakers said that if the NHA authorities and the contractor concerned did not restart work then they would again block the road for traffic.

Earlier, the protesters blocked the main Nowshera-Mardan road for traffic for several hours, which caused gridlock on both sides of the road.

Long queues of vehicles were seen stranded on the road causing great hardships to passengers and motorists.