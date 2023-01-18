PCB may rope in Akhtar as bowling consultant

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is mulling over the option of roping in former pacer Shoaib Akhtar as the bowling consultant for the national team.
After Shahid Afridi’s appointment in PCB management committee, PCB is considering to approach Akhtar for his expertise of the game. He can be given key role for the team in coming days.
Sources said the former ace pacer has already been contacted and he has also shown interest in working to improve the performance of the players. Shoaib will soon meet the chairman of PCB management committee, Najam Sethi in Lahore in which Shoaib will likely be offered a role in PCB.
Sources added that Afkhtar had also shown interest in playing key role in the policy making of the board.
After his retirement from cricket, the Rawalpindi Express had several times raised his voice to make improvement in the Pakistani team.
