‘Andrew crisis follows King Charles everywhere now’

King Charles dogged by brother Andrew's links with Epstein

A royal expert believes Epstein scandal, surrounding former Duke of York Andrew, now follows King Charles everywhere.



Royal author Robert Jobson, in a tweet has claimed this after King Charles was heckled for the second time within days over his disgraced brother Andrew’s links with Epstein.

“Epstein crisis follows the King everywhere now. BREAKING: King Charles was heckled about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein for the second time in a week during a visit to Clitheroe, Lancashire," the tweet read.

The latest heckling incident occurred when Charles arrived at Clitheroe train station in Lancashire.

A report on ITV claims a member of an anti-monarchy group interrupted the monarch's greeting with admirers, shouting, "How long have you known about Andrew?"

Others in the crowd booed the person after the question, though. But the heckling offers a glimpse into mounting pressure on the royal family over Andrew's alleged actions.

Meanwhile, the 77-year-old is reportedly dodging the questions about the controversy. An analysis in Sky News claims it's deliberate.

The monarch, the report says, is aware that responding to the hecklers who questioned Andrew's ties to Epstein would attract much attention. So, he is not giving the story oxygen.

But this approach is fuelling frustration in those who say The Firm must speak out about the former prince's scandal.