‘Andrew crisis follows King Charles everywhere now’
It seems frustration is growing in public over Andrew's links with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
A royal expert believes Epstein scandal, surrounding former Duke of York Andrew, now follows King Charles everywhere.
Royal author Robert Jobson, in a tweet has claimed this after King Charles was heckled for the second time within days over his disgraced brother Andrew’s links with Epstein.
“Epstein crisis follows the King everywhere now. BREAKING: King Charles was heckled about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein for the second time in a week during a visit to Clitheroe, Lancashire," the tweet read.
The latest heckling incident occurred when Charles arrived at Clitheroe train station in Lancashire.
A report on ITV claims a member of an anti-monarchy group interrupted the monarch's greeting with admirers, shouting, "How long have you known about Andrew?"
Others in the crowd booed the person after the question, though. But the heckling offers a glimpse into mounting pressure on the royal family over Andrew's alleged actions.
Meanwhile, the 77-year-old is reportedly dodging the questions about the controversy. An analysis in Sky News claims it's deliberate.
The monarch, the report says, is aware that responding to the hecklers who questioned Andrew's ties to Epstein would attract much attention. So, he is not giving the story oxygen.
But this approach is fuelling frustration in those who say The Firm must speak out about the former prince's scandal.
-
Andrew lands in new trouble days after Royal Lodge eviction
-
King Charles publicly asked if he knew about Andrew's connection to Epstein
-
'Our estrangements can kill us': Meghan's co-star weighs in on Anthony Hopkins interview
-
‘Tone deaf’ Andrew called out over arrogant behaviour amid Epstein scandal
-
Biggest order yet issued against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor: King Charles you have to’
-
How Epstein scandals are impacting King Charles’ healing as stress refuses to relent: ‘Could spell his end’
-
Why Prince William releases statement on Epstein scandal amid most 'challenging' diplomatic trip?
-
Prince William, Kate Middleton finally address Epstein scandal for first time: 'Deeply concerned'